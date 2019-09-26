Pizza, pictures, personalities: BBN's Tent City tradition continues

Hundreds of people are camped out around Memorial Coliseum waiting for tickets to Big Blue Madness.

UK players hand out pizza to fans camped out in Tent City for Big Blue Madness tickets. (Photo by Shelby Smithson)

It's a tradition that, like many others, fans of UK basketball take seriously.

"I'll take a week's vacation every year to come out here," said Todd Courtney.

He's one of many people who rushed across Avenue of Champions to set up their tents. The campout is at full capacity.

Many of those fans say the extra effort is worth it to meet the players, learn their personalities and get to know the team. Free pizza from Coach John Calipari and the rest of the team doesn't hurt either.

Campers will get control cards on Friday. It guarantees them at least four tickets to Big Blue Madness. Fans who have not camped out can find tickets through Ticketmaster.

Big Blue Madness is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 11.