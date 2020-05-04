Plan to slowly reopen Kentucky's economy begins May 11

Governor Beshear will begin to slowly reopen the state's economy this month.

There are quite a few businesses opening back up next week and by the end of the month, we'll see quite a few more.

On May 11, expect to see manufacturing businesses to reopen, construction to begin again and car dealerships to open back up. So will pet grooming, boarding facilities and some professional services like law firms and accounting offices.

Horse racing will also happen again, but without fans in the stands.

On May 20, we'll see retail stores open back up and houses of worship.

Then, on May 25, Memorial Day, hair salons open back up, nail salons, and people can start holding gatherings again, as long as it's ten people or less.

The reason we're seeing things slowly start to reopen is because the number of new COVID-19 cases is at a plateau. We haven't seen a spike in new cases as testing has become more widespread.