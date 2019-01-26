Plane makes emergency landing near Blue Grass Airport

Lexington firefighters responded Saturday to an aircraft down near Blue Grass Airport.

Photo Credit: Lexington Police

Tiffany Hart from Blue Grass Airport confirmed the plane was approaching the airport for landing after 3 p.m. Hart said the Beechcraft Bonanza plane's engine failed, forcing it to land in a field on Calumet Farm.

There were two people on board. Initial reports from the airport indicated there were minor injuries, however, we are now told no one was injured.

"They seemed pretty calm, didn't seem that shook up," said Lexington Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Brad Whittaker. "They were just grateful to be up and walking and not injured."

Fortunately, the plane was in one piece after the landing though there was a minor fuel leak.

WKYT pilot Don Evans said the pilot did everything right under the circumstances to land the plane safely.

"In a single-engine aircraft, a lot of your training is centered around whether or not you can make an emergency landing if you have a failure so you're sort of prepared for this," Evans said. "From the moment that you take off, you're ready to lose that engine. It appears that's what happened, in this case, is that pilot was able to make that landing."

According to FlightAware.com, the craft is owned by Condor Aviation, LLC of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and had taken off from Allentown, PA at 12:16 p.m.

"They were coming in to do a normal landing at Lexington. We don't know what their business was going to be in Lexington but the investigation will figure that out," said Scott Lanter, Director of Operations & Public Safety at Blue Grass Airport.

Authorities said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will conduct an investigation.

No flights were interrupted because of the situation.