Plane makes emergency landing shortly after takeoff at Blue Grass Airport

A United Airlines flight destined for Houston, Texas made an emergency landing in Fayette County shortly after its departure from Blue Grass Airport Monday afternoon.

After the flight left Blue Grass Airport around 12:30 p.m., some type of emergency forced the crew to turn the plane around and head back to the airport. The plane was able to land safely.

Airport staff responded as normal to the incident, and passengers were able to get off the plane and make new arrangements.

"We ask that passengers who are going through a situation like this have patience as the airline works with them to re-book and accommodate them,” Amy Caudill of the Blue Grass Airport.

This is the second incident at the Blue Grass Airport involving United Airlines in two weeks. A bird hit the window of a plane landing in Lexington on Feb. 27.

United Airlines has not returned WKYT’s request for more information about what happened to the plane today.