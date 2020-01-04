Plane slides off taxi lane at Wisconsin airport

An airplane slid off the taxi lane at Austin Straubel International Airport Saturday morning.

The airport said the Delta flight headed to Atlanta carrying 107 passengers slid before taking off, and the passengers were bused back to the gate to be re-accommodated.

Airport Director Marty Piette said no one was hurt and the airport is looking into whether freezing drizzle was the cause.

Saturday morning freezing drizzle caused several vehicle crashes in the area.

There was no damage to the aircraft.

