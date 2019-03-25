Plane struck by lightning makes emergency landing at Kentucky airport

A DHL cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Monday after being struck by lightning.

The airport's fire department was on the runway as the aircraft landed around 2 a.m.

Smoke appeared to be coming from both wings as it landed, according to video shot by FOX19 NOW.

There were no injuries.

It's unclear when the plane was struck by lighting and whether it was coming from or going to the airport at the time, according to the airport's spokeswoman.

The airport in northern Kentucky serves as a hub for DHL.