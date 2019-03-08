Planning a trip to Europe? Starting in 2021, you’ll need a visa for that

If you’re an American, going to Europe is pretty much a breeze: book a plane ticket, show up, get your passport stamped, and go along your merry way.

Starting in 2021, it’ll be a little bit trickier.

On Jan. 1 that year, 22 nations in the European Union – among them Italy, Spain, Greece, Germany and France – will begin screening travelers, including Americans, under the European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS.

The program was officially adopted in October. The European Commission, the governing body for the EU, says it will “save travelers time and hassle, “prevent irregular migration,” and “reinforce the fight against crime and terrorism,” among other things.

Americans are not being singled out under the program. It is replacing visa-free travel for most countries that currently have such an arrangement with the EU.

The program will require U.S. passport holders to obtain a visa in advance before taking their summer Eurotrip.

Travelers will need to apply online and pay a fee, which is not yet officially set in place but which European Commission materials suggest could be as low as 7 euros ($7.87). You will be asked to provide personal information such as “pervious criminal records, presence in conflict zones” and whether you’ve ever been ordered to leave a country before.

The good news is the visa will be valid for three years, so once you have it, you’ll be able to use it a few times if you’re a regular visitor.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.