Police: 1 of 2 shot inside Lexington bar dies; charges to be upgraded

Lexington police confirm to WKYT that one of the people shot inside a bar Monday afternoon has died from his injuries. The victim's name has not been released.

Officers responded to the scene of Uncle 7s Bar & Grill on Delzan Place around 4 p.m. Monday.

They found one victim hiding in the bathroom. The other victim told police they didn't realize they had been shot.

Police arrested Larry Walters Monday at a home on Galata Drive. He's expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon on seven charges, including assault and wanton endangerment.

Lexington police say charges against Walters will be upgraded.

