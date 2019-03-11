Police: 2 Kentuckians arrested after woman kidnapped, tortured for hours

Two people are behind bars after police in Kentucky say a woman was kidnapped and tortured for hours.

Gray affiliate WFIE reports Jacob Bates, 30, of Louisville and Melinda Cabell, 35, of Henderson held the victim against her will Friday night into Saturday morning.

Henderson police said the victim was beaten and endured hours of cruel treatment. She would end up at Methodist Hospital where she said the two threatened her life and her daughter's life.

The suspects were found Sunday night. Bates is charged with kidnapping and assault while Cabell is charged with complicity to kidnapping and assault. She is also a fugitive from another state.