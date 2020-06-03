Police: 2 dead after vehicle drove through fence into water

The bodies of two men have been recovered from a car that police say drove through a fence and crashed into water.

News outlets report the vehicle went into the water where the Ohio and Licking rivers meet in Covington, Kentucky, just after noon on Tuesday.

Crews used boats to locate the vehicle in the water. Then, a large crane was used to lift it out of the river.

It is unclear what led up to the crash. The identities of the men were not immediately released.

