Police: 2 shot inside Lexington bar; person in custody

Police say two people were shot Monday afternoon at a Lexington bar.

Officers responded to the scene of Uncle 7s Bar & Grill on Delzan Place around 4 p.m. One victim was found hiding in a bathroom while another person was hit in the back.

A witness was able to get a vehicle description and license plate of the suspect's vehicle. The suspect lived a mile away from the scene and officers arrested him at the home.

The bar is located off Clays Mill Road in between New Circle Road and Man o' War Boulevard.

The victims are expected to survive their injuries.