Police: 3 arrested for assaulting man with dementia crossing road

Police in Ohio say three people are charged with assaulting a 67-year-old with dementia because he was moving slowly while crossing the street.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports Cincinnati police arrested Timothy Akemon, 43, Tina Lay, 47, Daron Adams, 40, in the Apr. 1 assault.

Court documents state Akemon was driving a vehicle into a parking lot on Colerain Avenue to confront the man because he was crossing the road at a slow pace. Akemon and Adams would hit the man with a closed fist before Lay drove away after the attack.

The three are being held in the Hamilton County Jail. Lay is being held on $75,000 bond, while Adams is $250,000 and Akemon at $350,000.