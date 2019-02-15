Police: 3 shoplifting suspects were arrested in stolen truck

2 men and a woman face are facing charges after having been stopped in a reported stolen truck in Clay County.

According to Manchester Police, officers responded to a report of a shoplifter running away from a Walmart in a white extended cab truck.

When police arrived, they say they saw a truck matching the description speeding onto HWY 80.

When pursuing officers put on their lights, they say the driver of the truck recklessly entered Hal Rogers Parkway. Investigators were able to run the tags of the truck, and discovered it had been reported stolen.

The truck finally pulled over, and the occupants were placed under arrest.

Mike Webb, Jonathan Allen, and Jessica Hensley all face charges of receiving stolen property. Webb faces additional moving violation charges.