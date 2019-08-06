Police: 5 Lexington Taco Bell locations broken into overnight

Lexington police are investigating a series of break-ins at Taco Bell locations throughout the city.

Police say the break-ins occurred at the restaurants on Harrodsburg Road, Sharkey Way, Nicholasville Road, Plaudit Place and the intersection of New Circle Road and Trade Center Drive.

The suspect or suspects broke into cash registers at all five locations.

Each break-in happened under similar circumstances, but police aren't releasing a suspected method at this time.

This story is developing.