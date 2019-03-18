Police: 80 street signs stolen in Kentucky county as part of a social media challenge

Several juveniles face charges after approximately 80 street signs were stolen or removed in a Kentucky county.

WAVE 3 reports that Oldham County police said the signs were removed as part of a social media challenge on Snapchat where juveniles would document themselves stealing or removing the signs.

Officers say the signs began disappearing in August of 2018.

Police say 31 juveniles were identified as being involved in or having knowledge about the thefts. Eighteen juveniles have been charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

“They disappeared early in the morning -- 2:00, 3:00, 4:00,” Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele said.

Police were able to find the teens involved by information shared on social media accounts. Police found pictures of the stolen signs, video evidence and text messages between students who made reference to the stolen signs.

The missing street signs presented a danger, police say, because emergency responders may not have been able to find homes.

“Most of the kids are not bad kids, but they made a bad mistake,” Oldham County Chief Greg Smith said.

The Oldham County Road Department estimated between 60 and 70 signs have been replaced at a cost of approximately $3,000 and 30 hours worked.

Judge Voegele said they will be seeking restitution in these cases.