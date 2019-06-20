Police: 'Armed and horny' Kentucky man arrested for entering woman's apartment

Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a man who is accused of entering a woman's home drunk, saying he was "armed and horny."

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Stephen Michael Lindsey, 40, of Elizabethtown, allegedly entered a woman's apartment while she was sleeping on the couch.

Police say Lindsay moved the woman's feet while she was sleeping so he could take a seat next to her.

“It was obviously a terrifying scenario for this woman. She had no idea who this guy was and I can’t make this up…the male moved her feet off the couch, sat next to her and told her that he was armed and horny,” said Officer John Thomas of the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Thomas says the woman was able to maintain her composure and calmly walked out to her vehicle. Once she was safely inside her car with the doors locked, she was able to call the police.

Lindsey was still inside her apartment when police arrived.

“This man was very heavily intoxicated," Thomas said. "In fact, when we went back into the apartment we found his empty bottle of vodka and two cellphones still on the couch inside her apartment."

Lindsey was charged with intoxication and first-degree criminal trespassing. It turns out Lindsey did not have a weapon.

“I've been doing this job for 11 years, and I'm happy to say this is the first time I’ve heard of anything quite like this,” said Thomas.