Police: Berea man accused of stealing $20,000 from 85-year-old grandmother

A Berea man is behind bars after officers say he stole more than $20,000 from his grandmother in less than a year.

Police were alerted to the case after the victim discovered her debit cards were being used without her permission.

Investigators learned her grandson, 28-year-old Christopher Adams, used the cards to withdraw the large sum of money from January 2018 to September 2018.

Police learned the victim suffers from dementia.

Adams told police he was dealing with family problems with his grandmother, and he used to go over to her house and help take care of her. He is charged with knowingly exploiting an adult and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Jail records show Adams remains in the Madison County Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.