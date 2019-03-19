Police: Berea man arrested for having sex with underage babysitter

A Berea man is behind bars after police say he had sexual intercourse with an underage babysitter on several occasions.

Police arrested Dylan Bracey, 29, Friday after officers say he admitted to committing the sex acts at least three times in November and December of 2018.

The babysitter was 15 years old.

Bracey's arrest report states he was recorded making the confession.

Police charged Bracey with third-degree rape. He was placed in the Madison County Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.