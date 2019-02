One Madison County man found an unwelcome visitor sitting on his couch when he returned home this weekend.

31-year-old Michael Whitt entered an unlocked home on Chestnut Street in Berea on Saturday, according to police.

The man who owned the home returned to find Whitt hanging out on his couch and promptly called the police.

Whitt was charged with criminal trespassing, public intoxication and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.