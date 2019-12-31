Police: Boyle County deputy's K-9 killed in crash

A Boyle County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Danville, and police say his K-9 did not survive.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the US 150 Bypass near Cattleman's Steakhouse.

Police say Deputy Casey McCoy was turning left onto the bypass when his cruiser was hit on the right side by a pickup truck.

Deputy McCoy was injured in the crash, and was treated and released from the hospital

Officers say Deputy McCoy's K-9, NiKi, a nine-year-old Belgian Malinois died at the nearby Animal Hospital of Danville.

Two people in the pickup truck were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.