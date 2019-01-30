Police: Careless driver ends up with drug trafficking charge

A man is in the Boyle County Detention Center with a $10,000 dollar bond on a drug trafficking charge.

According to a Facebook post from the Harrodsburg Police Department, 36-year-old James Yeast was stopped Tuesday afternoon after an officer saw him driving carelessly.

During the traffic stop, the officer found an unspecified drug during the traffic stop. A large amount of cash was confiscated, as well.

Yeast faces not only a drug trafficking charge, but also charges of careless driving, and driving under the influence.