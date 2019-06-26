Police: Child approached by sex offender with cookies and condom in pocket

Police say a convicted sex offender could face more charges after an incident Tuesday evening.

Brian Williamson is so far facing charges of failing to register as a sex offender and refusing to identify himself.

Police say they were called to a home on N. Fourth Ave. around 7:00 p.m.

Officers say they found Williamson speaking with an eight-year-old girl over a fence. The child was seated on a trampoline that was as high as the fence. They say Williamson was just about a foot away from her, and was holding a cell phone.

As officers approached, they say Williamson told them he didn’t do anything wrong. They say he admitted he didn’t know the child.

Police say Williamson had a box cutter, some cookies, and a condom in his pocket.

They say he told them he didn’t have any identification and gave them a false name.

While investigating, officers spoke with a neighbor. He told police he saw Williamson walk up to the child and talk with her for quite some time. He said it looked like he might have taken pictures of her on his cell phone. The neighbor thought it was odd and called 911.

Officers say they asked Williamson if they could see his phone. They say he told them he had nude photos and videos on his phone of other children, but they were from “legal websites.” They say he admitted the children were around the same age of the girl he was speaking to.

Police say once they found out Williamson’s real identity, they discovered he was a sexual predator against children and had to register for life.

When officers spoke with the child and her parents, they say she told them he didn’t touch her, but helped her set up a Pokemon app on her phone.

She told officers she saw Williamson a few weeks ago as she was riding her bike, and he stopped several times to say “hi.”

Officers say they checked the girl’s phone to make sure there wasn’t anything inappropriate on it.

Police say they are getting a search warrant to look through Williamson’s phone, and more charges could be coming.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.