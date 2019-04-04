Police: Child porn suspect kills self during traffic stop

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) - Police say a suspect in a Florida child pornography case fatally shot himself Wednesday evening after officers took his children during a traffic stop near Orlando.

Officers stopped the vehicle after recognizing 48-year-old Luis Valentin as a suspect in the child porn case. Kissimmee police spokeswoman Bailey Myers told news outlets that officers didn't realize at first that Valentin had his two children - ages 7 and 11 - inside.

Myers said Valentin shot himself and died at the scene shortly after the children were taken from the vehicle. His ex-wife, Ana Valentin, also was at the scene. She told WFTV that he "always said that before he would be in jail he would kill himself."

Myers said a responding officer suffered minor injuries when his patrol car flipped over.

 
