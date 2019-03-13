Police: Cincinnati man traveled to Kenton Co. intending to have sex with teen

A Cincinnati man is behind bars in Kenton County after he reportedly arranged to meet up with a Kentucky teen in order to have sex.

According to television station FOX19, 60-year-old Timothy Mitchell communicated online with a detective who was posing as a teen. Police say Mitchell told the detective sexual acts he wanted to perform on the teen.

Mitchell was arrested Tuesday after he traveled to Kenton County to meet with the supposed teen.

He was taken into custody and charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.

