Police: Cincinnati worker electrocuted, fell from power lines

A city worker was killed after being electrocuted and falling from power lines in Hawaiian Terrace Monday afternoon, Cincinnati police said.

According to police, the worker fell from the lines and into a bucket truck.

Police said it happened in the 4800 block of Hawaiian Terrace around 2 p.m.

Once wires were de-energized by Duke, the bucket was lowered to the ground for medical evaluation.

The worker was declared deceased following the evaluation, police said.

The identity of the worker has not been released at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

