Police: Coach knocks referee unconscious during game in Kentucky

A coach from Michigan is accused of assaulting a referee during a game in McCracken County.

The sheriff's office said the assault happened Saturday at the Sports Plex.

The incident began with a disagreement. As the referee walked away, he was punched by the coach and became unconscious, according to police.

The coach, later identified as Kenyon Menifield, then fled the area and was later arrested at a local hotel, police said.

Menifield is charged with assaulting a sports official, which is a misdemeanor.

