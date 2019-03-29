Police: Couple arrested for having sex on Cincinnati Ferris wheel

A couple was arrested Thursday after police say they were caught having sex on a 150-foot Ferris wheel in downtown Cincinnati.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports Michael Mathisen, 30 of Florence and Lauren Wilder, 31, of North College Hill, Ohio were taken into custody after police received the report of the act.

Criminal complaints show they had sex in the presence of people, including children.

Mathisen was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated while Wilder was charged with disorderly conduct. Both are scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.