Police: Danville man claims children wandered from home after he fell asleep on toilet

A Danville man is behind bars after police say he claimed to fall asleep on the toilet while his children were found unattended on the road.

An arrest report states the two 3-year-old children were on the road in the area of N Hill-N-Dale Street, and they were unable to tell the responding Danville police officer who their parents were or where they lived.

Police say Jeremy Dunn, 24, would appear at least 30 minutes after the officer responded to the scene. He claimed to have woken up and given the girls breakfast before going to the bathroom where he fell asleep.

Child protective services responded to the home, and workers determined there were poor living conditions and hazards for small children. The children were placed with other family members.

Dunn is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. He was placed in the Boyle County Detention Center.