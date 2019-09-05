Police: Disagreement led to deadly Frankfort parking garage shooting

Frankfort police are revealing new details about the early Wednesday morning parking garage shooting which left one man dead and another charged with his murder.

Antonio Bolling is accused of killing a man and a dog in a Frankfort parking lot. (Franklin County Detention Center)

Police believe 40-year-old Antonio Bolling was involved in a disagreement with 24-year-old Coty Lee Brumback.

"There was a small altercation, exchange of words that maybe took place earlier in the evening," Captain Dustin Bowman said. "At some point when the victim left the street and went to the parking garage, he was followed, him and his friends, by our suspect and apparently the altercation rehashed."

Bolling's arrest citation states he shot Brumback's dog before shooting him. The dog also died as a result of the shooting. He was arraigned in Franklin District Court Thursday where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He remains in the Franklin County Detention Center where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.