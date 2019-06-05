Police: Don't call us with Taco Bell complaint

Taco Bell restaurant sign, Photo Date: January 23, 2013 / Source: Chris Potter / CC BY 2.0 via MGN
SLIDELL, La. (AP) - A police department in Louisiana is reminding people that it's there to serve, just not handle customer service complaints about Taco Bell.

The Slidell Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that someone called to complain that a local Taco Bell had run out of "both hard and soft taco shells."

The department says while it was a "travesty," it can't do anything about it.

The department hoped the taco shell stock has been replenished.

The officers say "we can't make this stuff up."

