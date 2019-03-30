Police: Drugs found on man being served felony warrant

Three people have been arrested in Fleming County after police found drugs on a man as he was being served a felony arrest warrant.

Officers say 37-year-old Michael Pack was arrested Thursday, while officers were serving a warrant for receiving stolen property. During the arrest, investigators found two grams of methamphetamine on him, along with several baggies.

Police then obtained a search warrant for Pack’s home in Flemingsburg. There, officers say they found another 6 grams of methamphetamine, possible heroin, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Aside from the warrant charge, Pack also faces additional charges of trafficking, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two other men, 50-year-old Andrew “Bones” Justice and 49-year-old Darrell Kerns, were also arrested in the investigation. Justice is charged with trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kerns is charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.

