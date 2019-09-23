Police: Elderly Kentucky man dies after assault, 1 arrested

Police in one Kentucky city say a man could face additional charges after an elderly assault victim died.

Gray affiliate WFIE reports Eugene Evans, 76, died after he was tied up and assaulted earlier in September in Owensboro.

Owensboro police arrested 51-year-old Brian Bailey and initially charged him with kidnapping and assault. Police say Evans was able to shoot Bailey during the altercation. Bailey was wounded, but he was taken to jail after being sent to the hospital.

Police say the two people knew each other, but they didn't release a motive.