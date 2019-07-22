Police: Estill County woman admits to sex with minor, providing pot and alcohol

Police have arrested an Estill County woman after officers say she admitted to purchasing alcohol and marijuana to minors and having sex with someone under 16.

Barbara Gehrer is charged with unlawful transaction with a minor and sodomy. (Photo: Three Forks Regional Jail)

Irvine police say Barbara Gehrer, 27, purchased alcohol for two minors three times on July 12.

Gehrer's arrest citations states she admitted to also purchasing marijuana for minors on five separate occasions and having sexual intercourse with the minor five times. She also admitted to sodomizing a minor four times.

Police charged Gehrer with three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and second-degree sodomy. She was placed in the Three Forks Regional Jail Saturday where she is being held without bond.