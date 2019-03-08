Police: Expect delays in Lexington for VP Pence visit, KHSAA Sweet 16

The Lexington Police Department is alerting drivers of potential delays downtown because of two major events happening in the city.

Police say the delays will occur downtown and in the area of the Blue Grass Airport.

Officers will briefly shut down some roads this afternoon into the evening rush hour.

Vice President Mike Pence is appearing at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky to help Gov. Matt Bevin's campaign for reelection. He is expected to speak around 4 p.m.

The Sweet 16 quarterfinals begin at noon at Rupp Arena, and Scott County is playing Butler to open up the night window of games at 6:30 p.m.