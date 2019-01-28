Police: Finding Savannah Spurlock 'continues to be a top priority'

Richmond police are continuing the search for a mother of four who was last seen leaving a downtown Lexington bar January 4.

Photos: Richmond Police Department

Detectives released new frames of surveillance from when Savannah Spurlock, 22, left The Other Bar early that morning in a new Facebook post.

Police identified and questioned the men last seen with Spurlock, and detectives have yet to file criminal charges. Police did serve a search warrant in Garrard County in connection to the case. This included a car being towed at a home where the search was conducted.

Search teams continue to volunteer time in hopes of finding Spurlock. This includes a Louisiana crew which is coming to Kentucky after helping in the search for Cynthiana native Emily Wade in Texas. The police department is thanking for the outreach and the continued publication of Spurlock's disappearance in news media and social media.

Anyone with information should call the Richmond Police Department at 859-624-4776 or email information to detective@richmond.ky.us.