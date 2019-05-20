Police: Frankfort arson suspect said God told her to start fire

A Frankfort woman is behind bars after police say she set a house on fire by lighting clothes and a chair with a personal lighter.

An arrest report states 35-year-old Penny Lineweaver of Franklin County was charged with second-degree arson Sunday after police say she had planned on starting the fire earlier Sunday morning.

Investigators say Lineweaver noticed that the house was messy and would easily catch fire.

She also is accused of telling officers that God told her to start the fire.

Police say she would leave the home after setting it on fire before going to a shed to light it on fire as well.

Lineweaver remains in the Franklin County Regional Jail where she is being held on no bond.