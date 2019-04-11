Police: Frankfort man hid drugs in bedroom of girlfriend's child

A Frankfort man is behind bars after a search warrant led to him facing several drug trafficking charges.

An arrest citation shows Frankfort police executed a search warrant at a home on Kendallwood Drive Wednesday morning. Officers found a large amount of marijuana, Xanax, diazepam and multiple THC vape pens packaged for sale.

In one child's room, officers found a box containing marijuana and THC vape pens.

Kevin Barnett, 45, tried to slam the door when law enforcement approached before trying to jump out of a window. He was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Barnett was placed in the Franklin Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.