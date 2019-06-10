Police: Frankfort robbery suspect gives officers self-made license because he couldn't afford real one

Authorities say a Frankfort robbery suspect received additional charges when police arrived when he gave police officers fraudulent IDs.

An arrest report states Frankfort police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart on Sunday. Dispatchers told police the suspect hit an employee with a shopping cart in order to get away from the scene.

When officers arrived, they stopped the suspect's vehicle. The suspect identified himself as Robert Luttrell, and officers say he gave them a self-made fake ID and social security card because he didn't have the money to get real ones.

Luttrell would then become combative with officers, threatening to attack some of them. He would later try to break out a police cruiser window while beating his head against the glass.

Luttrell is charged with robbery, two counts of forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument and terroristic threatening. He remains in the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.