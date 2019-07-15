Police: Garrard County man holds woman at knifepoint, threatens to kill child

A Garrard County man is behind bars after police say he threatened to kill a woman and her child.

An arrest report states Garrard County police responded to a home on Poor Ridge Pike Sunday after learning of a domestic situation.

When police arrived, the caller stated that Matthew Barbour, 25, was causing a disturbance, and he left the home before they arrived at the scene.

The mother of a child told police Barbour was armed with a knife and threatened to kill her. He is accused of holding the knife to her throat and ramming the knife through a door in an attempt to harm her.

Barbour is also accused of threatening to kill everyone in the home if she called the police. He took the child and left the home saying he and the child are going to die.

Authorities in Lincoln County found Barbour and the child, who was unharmed. Barbour was arrested and the child was returned to the mother.

Barbour is charged with wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor and assault. He remains in the Lincoln County Regional Jail where he is being held on no bond.