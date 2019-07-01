Police: Good Samaritan turns suspect in odd Lexington robbery

Police are investigating a robbery following a mishap at a Lexington ATM.

The victim told police she went to an ATM around 1:30 Monday morning, but the ATM didn't work. She says she was approached by someone in a black SUV who offered to give her a ride to another ATM. The woman agreed and was able to retrieve cash from the second machine.

The same person who gave the victim a ride to the ATM then agreed to give her a ride home, police said.

Once on Brewer Drive, police said a man in the SUV pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's cash.

The victim told police she threw cash at the suspect and ran away.

Police said two women were with the man in the black SUV.

Investigators did not say which ATMs the victim visited, only that they are in the North Broadway and Russell Cave Road areas.

Police did confirm the first ATM the victim tried to use isn't working.

Once found, the suspect will be charged with robbery.

