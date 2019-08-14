Gunman shooting at police officers in Philadelphia

Authorities say several Philadelphia police officers have been shot in an "active and ongoing" shooting situation in the city.

Philadelphia police swarmed the area near a shooting in the city where several officers were injured.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted there was at least one suspect firing at police officers Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesman confirmed the shooting in the Nicetown section of the city.

Temple University tweeted that it has locked down its Health Sciences Center Campus.

Video shows a massive police presence with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with guns drawn.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting them in the back of a car.

It's unknown if any officers have been shot.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.