Police: Hardin County daycare worker arrested after biting child

A Hardin County daycare employee is charged with criminal abuse and failure to report abuse after allegedly biting a child.

Sister station WAVE reports that officers were called to the Kinderplay daycare on Thursday to investigate a bite mark on a 5-month-old.

Investigators say 31-year-old Crystal Beck initially denied knowing about the mark but later admitted to biting the child after the infant scratched Beck’s face while being fed.

Beck also told officers she knew she was supposed to report any abuse or injuries but did not do so.

Beck has since been fired from Kinderplay.

