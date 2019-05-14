Police: Hazard babysitter accused of sexually abusing 7-year-old boy

Photo: WYMT
HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Hazard babysitter is behind bars after police say he sexually abused a boy he was watching.

Hazard Police say Brandon Sumner, 25, of Gorman Hollow, is charged with sexual abuse after investigators conducted a forensic interview on a 7-year-old they say was under his care.

Police say Sumner watched the child on several occasions.

Sumner is charged with 19 counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12.

Authorities are interviewing more people to see if there are any other victims.

Sumner was placed to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

 
