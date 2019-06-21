Police: Homicide investigation underway in Whitley County

Authorities in Whitley County say a homicide investigation is underway.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells WKYT authorities are at the scene of the 1100 block of Betty West Road west of downtown.

The Times-Tribune reports authorities were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. for a domestic dispute. Police found a woman covered in blood and a man running away from the scene, but he was captured.

WKYT has a crew heading to the scene.

This story will be updated when we learn new details.