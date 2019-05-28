Police: Indiana man drives to Arby's with a .483 BAC

Michael Kennett (Source: WFIE via Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WKYT) - An Indiana man was arrested after police say he was seen driving to Arby's while extremely intoxicated.

WFIE, citing an Evansville police report, say 53-year-old Michael Kennett of Poseyville was seen driving erratically Monday afternoon, and a witness followed him to the Arby's.

The witness told police Kennett nearly hit a vehicle during his fast food run. He would eventually hit a curb, drive into the grass, hit the curb again and back into a parking space.

Kennett was able to order a meal and take a few bites before falling asleep at the table. He was unable to stand when police arrived, and his blood alcohol content was .483. People who spread awareness for alcohol intoxication say that level is considered a deadly amount for most people.

 
