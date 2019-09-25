Police: Indiana woman arrested after failing to yield while driving with 3 tires

Indiana State Police say a woman was arrested in Indiana yesterday after she failed to yield for a traffic stop, while driving with only three tires.

First Sergeant Terrance Weems says he was on a traffic stop on the highway when he saw a car approaching faster than the 55 mph speed limit. The car had the ability to move to the next lane, which is required by Indiana law, but did not do so. As the car passed, Weems noticed the car was missing the front passenger tire and the passenger was driving on the rim.

Weems noticed the woman driving the vehicle seemed impaired, and after a certified test, police learned she was over three times the legal limit of alcohol.

The driver, Sherry Sanchez, told police she was a home health care nurse and was on her way to a patient in Chicago.

Police say Sanchez was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated, failure to yield to law enforcement stationary and operating on a highway with a non-compliant vehicle.