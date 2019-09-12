Police: Intoxicated man fires shots toward Danville restaurant from vehicle

Police have arrested a Garrard County man after officers say he fired shots in the direction of a Danville restaurant.

Danville officers responded to Buffalo Wings and Rings on Commerce Street after 11 p.m. Tuesday when they received a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they spoke to several witnesses and arrested 28-year-old Cody Buchenroth of Lancaster.

Investigators believe Buchenroth, who was a passenger in a pickup, fired several rounds in the air from the window. He was at the restaurant when officers arrived, and he was arrested. Police say they don't know why Buchenroth fired shots.

Police recovered a handgun from the vehicle along with shell casings.

Buchenroth is charged with wanton endangerment and public intoxication.