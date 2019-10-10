Police: Intoxicated suspect found nude, hallucinating in neighbor’s yard

Police in Berea arrested a man after he was discovered totally nude in his neighbor’s backyard.

According to an arrest citation, officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday to Blythe Court after receiving a call from a man saying that his neighbor, later identified as 24-year-old Billy Hisle, was standing on his porch, screaming, beating on the door, and jumping in the bed of his truck.

The caller also told officers Hisle had removed his shorts while banging on the door.

When police arrived, they say they found Hisle in his neighbor’s backyard completely naked. Investigators say they ordered Hisle to come back around to the front of the house and put his shorts back on, but Hisle reportedly replied he was scared to walk on the grass.

Hisle was also hesitant to put his shorts back on, telling officers he was "afraid worms were coming from his genitals."

Police say Hisle had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. They also claim Hisle was hallucinating, seeing things in front of him that were not there and claiming people were after him.

According to the arrest citation, several neighbors were outside during the incident, as well as the original caller’s juvenile children.

Hisle was taken to the Madison County Detention Center where he was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

