Police: Teenager shot at Tates Creek Centre

Lexington Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened at the Tates Creek Centre off Man O'War and Tates Creek Rd.

Police say the two teenage boys who knew each other and had gotten into a verbal argument in the parking lot of the shopping mall. Officers say one teenager pulled out a firearm and shot the other.

The victim was taken to UK Hospital and his injuries are non life-threatening. There were no other injuries reported.

Police say charges are pending against the suspect.