Police: Kentucky boy, 4, tests positive for cocaine after going unresponsive at school

Kentucky authorities have arrested a woman after a 4-year-old child went unresponsive at school.

An arrest report says Winchester police went to Clark Regional Medical Center after receiving word of the boy's condition. The child tested positive for cocaine.

Police interviewed 31-year-old Anniquta Wright of Winchester, who told officers she let a friend sell cocaine at her home while kids were there. Kids would even sit at the table with the friend.

Wright was charged with two counts of criminal abuse, and jail records show she was a fugitive from another state.

The arrest report didn't specify if Wright was related to the child.